The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

According to Kilgore police, around 11:32 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots being fired within the city near the 700 block of West North Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Gregory Dewayne Williams, 35, of Kilgore.

Officials say unidentified suspect(s) fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

The Kilgore Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime is asked to contact Kilgore Police Detective Trevor Gesik at 903-218-6906. Information may be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anonymous information may also be submitted through the Kilgore Police Department’s Website, Kilgore Police Facebook page, or tip411.