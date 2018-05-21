The Kilgore Police Department is asking for help to identify a man and woman for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the two are driving a 1998 or 2000 Toyota Camry.

If you or anyone you know has information about one or both of these individuals, call Detective Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904 or send an email to Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com and reference case # 1805-0782.

Tipsters can also call the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

Again refer to case 1805-0782.

