KILGORE — Officers from the Kilgore Police Department are asking for help to find 53-year-old Penny Leeann Kenney, a.k.a Penny Lay.

According to police, Kenney has an outstanding Felony warrant out of Gregg County for Forgery of Financial Instrument.

Authorities also noted that Kenney may be with her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jason Cythe Waits, who has outstanding Felony warrants out of Rusk and Upshur Counties.

If you or anyone you know has information on their whereabouts, call or text Detective Kay Lynn Newbill at 903 218 6907.

Detective Newbill can also be reached by email at kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com.

Tipsters can also contact the Gregg County CrimeStoppers at 903-236-STOP or the Rusk County CrimeStoppers at 903-655-TIPS.

Please refer to KPD Incident #1806-0761.

