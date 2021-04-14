Kilgore Police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run accident

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident.
According to Kilgore Police, the accident happened after the vehicle ran a red light at SH 135 and Gladewater Street.
The driver of the vehicle is reported to be a black male and was last seen heading east on SH 31 from the exit ramp of SH 135.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Andre Phillips at 903-218-6904 or email andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.