Kilgore Police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run accident

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident.

According to Kilgore Police, the accident happened after the vehicle ran a red light at SH 135 and Gladewater Street.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to be a black male and was last seen heading east on SH 31 from the exit ramp of SH 135.