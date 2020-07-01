The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a credit/debit card abuse.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the incident occurred at several businesses in Kilgore.

The suspect is described as a black female wearing a black cap, black pants and a red sweater with the graphic "DEE SNEAKERZ."

Kilgore Police Department

If you have information on the identity of this woman, contact Detective Andre Phillips at 903-218-6904 or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #1912-0296.