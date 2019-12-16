KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking help locating two individuals in connection with a home invasion/robbery.

According to Kilgore police, the alleged crime happened on Sunday.

Police say the suspects Jaylen Marcel Reese, 18, and Ajailion Shequan Mcfarland, 17, are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Jaylen Marcel Reese is described to stand at 5'9 and weighs about 165 pounds.

Kilogre PD

Kilgore PD

If you have information, please contact Detectives Andre Phillips or Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or by email at Andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Refer to KPD Incident #1912-0865.