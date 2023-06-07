x
Kilgore police searching for person accused of dumping litter of kittens at city park

"We encourage everyone to please spay/neuter your pets if you do not wish to be responsible for kittens or puppies," KPD said.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department and Animal Control are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for abandoning a litter of kittens at the Kilgore City Park. 

Those who have information regarding this person's identity are asked to contact the Kilgore Animal Control at 903-988-4120.

To watch the video of the incident, click the link HERE.

The police department reminded people on its Facebook page that it's a violation of Kilgore City Code and the Texas Penal Code to abandon domesticated or non-livestock animals in this manner.

