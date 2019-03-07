KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking help in locating a man who went missing on June 28.

According to police, on Friday at about 1:56 a.m., Francisco Venegas walked out of a local emergency room and has not been seen since.

Police describe Venegas as a 30-year-old Hispanic male with shoulder length hair. His beard is a bit fuller than in the photo.

Venegas was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray flower camouflage shirt. Police say he is believed to have physical and mental ailments that may put him in danger.

If you have information about Venegas whereabouts, contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903)218-6904 or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com

You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

Refer to case 1906-1871