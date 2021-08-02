Kilgore Police seeking public’s assistance in theft case

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft case.
According to Kilgore Police, the suspect is female and was last seen operating a silver 4 door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.
People may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident # 2101-1570.