x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Kilgore Police seeking public’s assistance in theft case

The suspect was last seen operating a silver 4 door sedan, according to Kilgore Police.
Credit: Kilgore Police Department

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft case.

According to Kilgore Police, the suspect is female and was last seen operating a silver 4 door sedan.

Credit: Kilgore Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.

People may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident # 2101-1570.

Related Articles