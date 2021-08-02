Kilgore Police seeking public’s assistance in theft case

The suspect was last seen operating a silver 4 door sedan, according to Kilgore Police.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft case.

According to Kilgore Police, the suspect is female and was last seen operating a silver 4 door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.