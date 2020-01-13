KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a woman who they say is "involved in multiple cases in the East Texas area."

The unidentified woman has been driving a black Nissan Rogue with fictitious license plates.

If you have information, please contact Detective Trevor Gesik at (903) 218-6906 or by email at trevor.gesik@cityofkilgore.com. You may also contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident No. 1912-0507