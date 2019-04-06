KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department set up a simulation to show how hot cars can get during the summer.

The interactive simulation called Project Hot Car is set up outside the Kilgore Walmart.

According to the National Safety Council, 38 children die each year after being left in a hot car. So far in 2019, nine children have died from being in a hot car. Last year, the number of deaths reached a record 52.

The NSC reports since 1998, 119 children in Texas died after being left in cars, the highest number in the country.

The Hot Car Project is intended show people not just how hot the inside of a car can be buy also how quickly heat stroke can set in.

The display also has information on state laws about leaving children and animals inside of a car.