'It is here in East Texas': Kilgore police warning of fentanyl use after it's found during traffic stop

"The owner stated that meth just wasn’t doing the trick anymore, so she would spike her meth with fentanyl," the KPD said in a statement.

KILGORE, Texas — It seems you can't turn on a TV without hearing about the fentanyl crisis in the U.S.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), fentanyl is a "synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine."

According to the Kilgore Police Department (KPD), they recently encountered fentanyl. Police say an unknown substance was discovered during the stop and it tested positive for fentanyl.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors or used in a hospital setting to treat severe pain. The CDC says IMF is responsible for most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

"Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms, including liquid and powder," the CDC said. "Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl. In its liquid form, IMF can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops, and dropped onto paper or small candies."

Street names for IMF include:

Apache

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfellas

Jackpot

Murder 8

Tango and Cash

The CDC says more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to drugs like fentanyl.

The DSHS reports fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Texas increased from 2020-22.

In 2020, 883 deaths were reported. Preliminary data shows in 2021, that number rose to 1,672 (89% increase). As of Mar. 8, 2023, provisional data shows another increase in 2022.

The East Texas county with the most fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2022 is Smith County, which recorded 11.

CBS19 has broken down the total number of fentanyl overdose deaths that occurred in East Texas counties from 2020-2022:

Anderson County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Angelina County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Camp County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Cass County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Cherokee County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 0

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 0 Gregg County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Harrison County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Henderson County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Hopkins County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Houston County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - 0; 2022 - 0

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - 0; 2022 - 0 Marion County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 0

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 0 Morris County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Nacogdoches County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Polk County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Rusk County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 San Augustine County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Smith County: 2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 11

2020 - Between 1-9; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 11 Upshur County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - 0; 2022 - Between 1-9 Van Zandt County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9

2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - Between 1-9 Wood County: 2020 - 0; 2021 - Between 1-9; 2022 - 0

NOTE: These statistics are related to deaths that occurred in these respective counties. The individuals who died may not have resided in said counties. Counts of 1-9 are suppressed by the DSHS to prevent the identification of individuals in confidential data. Death data for 2021-22 are not final. They are tabulated based on data that are not yet finalized and may be incomplete. Provided data are subject to change before 2021 and 2022 data are finalized.

"It is not something we are yet seeing with our youth, but we can't say it will not happen in East Texas," the KPD said. "Let's be very vigilant and stop it before it affects us."