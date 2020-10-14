Kilgore police warning residents of email scam

Remember to never click on a link that you can't trust.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is alerting residents of a new email scam.

According to Kilgore police, in the email it states that, "you've been detected with a speed infringement."

The email claims you've been caught by a speed camera in Kilgore, and you owe $876.35. There's also a link that scammers want you to click on.

Police say this most likely allows them access to data in your computer.

"We don't know how the scam works completely since we won't click that link, but Texas doesn't have speed cameras," Kilgore police said.

Remember to never click on a link that you can't trust.