Kilgore police warns of scam e-mail claiming financial assistance to those impacted by COVID-19

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is warning residents of a scam that claims to offer financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say the scammers are impersonating local authorities via email and states that you are eligible to receive financial aid.

In the email, it will direct you to click a link for more information. If you click the link, you are taken to a phony government website. The site asks for personally identifiable information, including your social security number.

Once you’ve provided this information, the site claims that you will be contacted regarding your aid.

However, that is not true. Anything you enter is sent directly to the cybercriminals.

Kilgore police have provided tips to help stay safe from scammers: