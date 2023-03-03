Kilgore restaurant damaged during severe storms to reopen Thursday

We are so honored and humbled by your support; and coming together as a community," the Facebook post read.

KILGORE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired on March 3, 2023.

A Kilgore restaurant that was damaged during severe storms earlier this month will reopen its doors Thursday afternoon.

The roof of Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant was ripped off the building on the night of March 2 and because of the damage the business closed its doors.

On Wednesday, Brigitta's shared on Facebook that the restaurant will open Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Lunch will not be served on this day.

"Mike and I would like to say a big thank you for all of you who donated to our business! We are so honored and humbled by your support; and coming together as a community," the post read. "I always believed that everything happens for a reason, this event surely showed us how much we are loved by so many of you! We thank you for that, hoping not to disappoint you! We couldn’t have done it without you!"

Brigitta's serves authentic Hungarian food and the recipes have been passed down through generations.

Owner Michael Chubboy said at the time of the damage, the restaurant's roof was ripped off the top as the storm passed through. A twisted metal hanging was on top of power lines and debris covering the drive thru.