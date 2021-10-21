Convicted Kilgore sex offender arrested on indecency with child charge

He was released Oct. 12 on $50,000 bond.

KILGORE, Texas — A 60-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested this month on a charge of indecency with a child after an incident at his Kilgore home, according to police.

Otis Elmer Taylor Jr. was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to court documents, the contact included touching a girl younger than 17 “with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant.”

He was released Oct. 12 on $50,000 bond.