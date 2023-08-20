Kilgore students report on travel to other states in exchange program

Recent KHS grad Matthew Tyeskie spoke to council about his adventures in Alaska, which saw the star Bulldog athlete hiking in the mountains.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore students returning from an exchange program which sent them to various U.S. states gave city council members an account of their travels and new friendships formed over the summer at a recent council meeting.

Recent KHS grad Matthew Tyeskie spoke to council about his adventures in Alaska, which saw the star Bulldog athlete hiking in the mountains, joining his first-ever snowball fight and spotting wildlife.

“The first day, we went hiking on a glacier,” Tyeskie said.