Kilgore auctioning off contents of former Laird Memorial Hospital

KILGORE, Texas — Contents of the former Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore can be purchased by the public.

Available items are to be sold at auction and are listed at https://publicsurplus.com/sms/kilgore,tx.

Patricia White, project manager in the Kilgore’s Public Works Department, is managing the auction.

“Not everything is listed yet,” she said Thursday.

All items will be sold by lot number, and those lots will often include multiple items. All lots will include a reserve price.

White said the auction will end “before Christmas” and all items will have to be removed during the week between Christmas and Dec. 30.

