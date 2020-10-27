Kilgore veteran appreciates neighborly gesture as stolen Biden sign replaced anonymously

Alan Ethridge, 73, said it made him feel good to know that his neighbors supported him after his sign was stolen from his yard on Lockhaven Street in Kilgore.

KILGORE, Texas — A Kilgore veteran was surprised to see a new “Biden for President” sign delivered to his front porch Monday after his custom-ordered sign was stolen from his front yard earlier this month.

“I don’t know who did it, but it made me feel good that there’s someone in the neighborhood who thought enough of my right to have my own opinion that they bought me a new sign,” Ethridge said.

