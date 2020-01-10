Kilgore woman dies after being ejected from vehicle following crash

The crash happened around 7:19 p.m., on FM 2767, west of Kilgore.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County Wednesday night.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:19 p.m., on FM 2767, west of Kilgore.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Maranda Jetrudis Reichardt, 23, of Kilgore was traveling westbound on FM 2767. For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, struck a street sign and entered the bar ditch.

The vehicle then came back on the roadway where it struck an eastbound 2018 Jeep Latitude driven by Casey Lynn McNaughton, 18, of Kilgore. The impact caused the Dodge to travel into the east bar ditch where it struck a tree; ejecting the driver.

Reichardt was pronounced dead at the scene and she was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

McNaughton did not report any injuries.