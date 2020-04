LONGVIEW, Texas — Penelope Ann Stoudt pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering her husband and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, Gregg County 188th District Judge Scott Novy said.

“The victim’s family agreed with the sentence,” the judge said.

Stoudt, 57, of Kilgore had been in the Gregg County Jail since Dec. 2, when investigators said she fatally shot her husband with a shotgun.

