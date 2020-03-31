KILGORE, Texas — The 2020 Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College has been canceled for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“With a heavy heart and deep regret, I believe it is in the best interest of our artists and our many loyal patrons that the Texas Shakespeare Festival will not produce a 2020 season,” Raymond Caldwell, TSF Founder and Artistic Director said.

Established in 1986, the summer festival began as Kilgore College's contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. It continued as a popular annual attraction for the Kilgore area with patrons traveling to the festival from around the globe.

This summer would have marked the professional theatre’s 35th season and the final season for Caldwell, who has been the artistic director since the festival’s inception.

