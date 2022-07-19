Kilgore's Chase Hampton selected by New York Yankees

The former Bulldog standout was 5-4 with Texas Tech while sporting a 4.29 ERA in 56.2 innings of work in 2022. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks.

KILGORE, Texas — Former Kilgore High School baseball standout Chase Hampton was the first East Texas player to hear his name called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Hampton, who pitched this past spring for Texas Tech, was drafted in the sixth round — the 190th pick overall — on Monday by the New York Yankees.

The former Bulldog standout was 5-4 with Texas Tech while sporting a 4.29 ERA in 56.2 innings of work in 2022. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks.