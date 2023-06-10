x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kilgoround: KC Fire Academy hosting summer camp for youths interested in fire service, free concert at City Park June 16

The Kilgore College Fire Academy will host “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or public safety.

More Videos

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Fire Academy will host “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or the public safety career pathway. 

The camp is set for Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Check-in and registration for the camp is set for 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, at the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center, located at 220 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore. Students can pre-register by visiting www.kilgore.edu/kcfa-camp. Cost to participate is $65 per student.

Read more from our news partners, the Kilgore News-Herald

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out