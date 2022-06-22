Killeen PD's K9 police dog to receive bulletproof, stab proof vest

On the vest, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" will also be embroidered on the vest.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — A K9 police dog with the Killeen Police Department is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit, KPD announced Wednesday.

K9 Yari will get the vest from Vested Interest K9s, Inc. and it was sponsored by Dale and Trish Veith of Killeen.

On the vest, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" will also be embroidered on the vest.

Vested Interest K9s is a charity with a mission to provide bulletproof and stabproof vests, as well as other assistance, to dogs in law enforcement. Since it was established in 2009, it has provided 4,682 vests to K9 officers in all 50 states.