Killeen PD officer bikes over 300 miles to honor the fallen

KILLEEN, Texas — An officer with the Killeen Police Department biked over 300 miles this past week to honor two of KPD's fallen officers.

On Tuesday, KPD shared photos of Officer Kyle Moore showing moments of when he biked in the 2022 Police Unity Tour, a tour that raises awareness to law enforcement who died in the line of duty, according to its website.

"[He rode] for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their communities," KPD said in its Facebook post.

The two officers Moore rode in honor of was Officer Robert Layden Hornsby and Detective Charles David Dinwiddie.

"We are sure it was a grueling and challenging ride for you Officer Moore but we THANK YOU for riding for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," KPD wrote.

Hornsby served on KPD for four years before he died on July 14, 2013 at 34 years old. He was shot and killed while participating in a SWAT situation, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Dinwiddie died about a year later on May 11, 2014 at age 47. He also was shot during a SWAT situation, but died two days after the incident, per the memorial page.