MAY 20, 1989: Kimberly Norwood still missing 33 years later

It's been 33 years since then-12-year-old Kimberly Norwood went missing near her home in Hallsville.

May 20, 2022, marks the 33-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kimberly Norwood.

Kimberly, who was 12-years-old at the time, vanished near her home in Hallsville has not been seen or heard from since.

On that fateful day, Kimberly's mother, Janice Norwood, hung up the phone after a conversation with her daughter. That would be the last time she ever heard her daughter's voice.

More than three decades later, Janice hasn't forgotten the events of that day.

"I think about it all the time," Janice told CBS19 in a 2019 interview. "I keep trying to think of something to do to try and find her. I've done a lot, but apparently I haven't done the right thing."

Kimberly told her mom she and three other friends were walking home from their friend's house, which is something Janice says kids in the area often did. She never thought twice that something could happen to her daughter.

“Back then it was very densely wooded," Janice said. "Hardly any houses. We knew everyone out here then."

According to Janice, Kimberly's friends remember splitting up, all heading in different directions to their own homes. That's the last time any of the girls remember seeing Kimberly.

"It's when we got out here and discovered she hadn't come home that started everything," Janice recalled. "The search, going to all the neighbors. Just trying to find someone that had seen her and knew where she was."