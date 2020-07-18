KISD changes start date, cites new plan

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has elected to postpone its start date a week, and will start on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Registration begins online at kisd.org on Monday, and at the campuses from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The school district is adopting guidelines to make school more safe with the current COVID-19 virus situation ongoing. As a result, all KISD staff members and students in grades six through 12, as well as visitors, must wear a KISD-appropriate face covering to enter all school facilities, including buses. The face covering must be worn while standing and walking in hallways, according to the release by the school on Friday in an e-mail to parents, as well as other areas of large space, such as corridors, gymnasiums, libraries or areas deemed large enough to limit the enforcement of social distancing guidelines.
