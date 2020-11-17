x
Kitten rescued from rubble at Coker fire up for adoption

Those interested in adopting Coker the kitten can go to OmalleyAlleyCatRescue.com.
Credit: Ben Fenton

TYLER, Texas — A good Samaritan rejoiced a few weeks ago when, out of the flames, a stray cat thought for dead in a fire emerged to the scent of fresh food at Coker Enterprises. Then, she rejoiced again when sounds of yowling nearby brought her to a hungry, bright orange kitten caught beneath the charred rubble.

Now, the miracle kitten from Tyler is up for adoption thanks to a cat rescue in Flint.

Every Saturday and Sunday for the last 15 years, it’s been guaranteed that cat-rescuer Conna Sutton will make a stop at Coker Enterprises to feed the feral cats that have found shelter around the buildings.

