More than 90 shooters take part in annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Club shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — More than 90 people took aim during the annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Shootout Saturday at Beal Ranch in Jacksonville.
The shooters competed on a 10-station, 100-bird sporting clay shooting course in the group’s eighth annual event with teams of four vying for first, second and third place as well as overall shooter.
Kiwanis Club member Tabatha Baker Ainsworth called the event a great collaboration from the community.
