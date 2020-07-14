Kyle Keller Basketball Camps canceled for this summer

You can email Chris Keith at keithcr@sfasu.edu with your camper information and if you would like to be refunded or just hold the registration for next summer.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kyle Keller Basketball Camps have been canceled for this summer due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the camp, after consulting with medical staff and university officials, the decision was made for the health and safety of the campers and staff.

"Camp is always a special time for our players, coaches, and staff. We always look forward to hosting camps because of the interaction that it allows our team to have with the community," stated Kyle Keller on Facebook.

The camp will begin the refund process this week. If you would like, you can hold your camper registration and payment and move it to the 2021 camps.