Lake Athens fireworks canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ATHENS, Texas — The fireworks show at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center on Lake Athens is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Athens Daily Review reported Wednesday.

The Athens Municipal Water Authority reminded people that fireworks are strictly prohibited on the property of the Athens Municipal Water Authority for July 4. There will be signs posted to remind people not to shoot fireworks.

Anyone caught lighting or shooting fireworks on Authority property could face a Class A misdemeanor charge.

The fireworks show on Lake Athens is the latest firework display in East Texas that has been canceled due to the spike of COVID-19 cases, including displays at Lake Striker in Recklaw and Lake Forest Park in Henderson.

