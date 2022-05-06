Lake Cherokee is closed effective immediately

The lake is almost 1'5" above spillway level, making it very dangerous to navigate in.

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Lake Cherokee is closed due to high-water levels.

Debris from the feeder creeks along with unsecured items from piers and boathouses may have been pushed into the water as well as stumps just below the surface which creates a hazard to navigation.

The lake's high-water levels are over some docks and the wake from watercraft can create damage to structures when this happens.

Officials advise to make sure anything on your docks or in your boathouse is secured. Also that your watercraft has been prepared and tied off in such a way as to be protected from rising water.

Lake Patrol will not be retrieving items on the lake until the water recedes. If you have a ‘Lake Closed’ flag, please raise it at this time.