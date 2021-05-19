Lake Jacksonville closed due to high water

CBS19 will update this article when the lake reopens.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The City of Jacksonville has closed Lake Jacksonville to all activities due to high water.

The City of Jacksonville Maintains the Lake Jacksonville Recreational Area. Lake Jacksonville is located about three miles from downtown Jacksonville and offers 1,325 acres of water.

Lake Jacksonville is in the Neches River basin one-half mile southwest of Jacksonville in Cherokee County (centered at a point 31°55 feet N, 95°18 feet W).

The lake's capacity is normally 30,500 acre-feet, and its surface area at 422 feet above sea level is 1,320 acres. In emergencies the reservoir can be expanded to 46,500 acre-feet with a surface area of 1,760 acres. The lake has a drainage area of 41 square miles.