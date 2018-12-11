With the closing of Lake Jacksonville other lakes in the area are 100% full as well.

Here is a list at the lake levels in East Texas:

Athens

100% full

.35' above conservation pool

Bob Sandlin

100% full

.35' above conservation pool

Caddo

100% full

1.01' above conservation pool

Cedar Creek

100% full

.18' above conservation pool

Cherokee

100% full

.96' above conservation pool

Cypress Springs

100% full

.66' above conservation pool

Fork

100% full

.22' above conservation pool

Houston County

100% full

.63' above conservation pool

Jacksonville

100% full

.47' above conservation pool

Lake O' the Pines

100% full

1.09' above conservation pool

Livingston

100% full

.67' above conservation pool

Martin

100% full

.26' above conservation pool

Nacogdoches

100% full

.89' above conservation pool

Palestine

100% full

.93' above conservation pool

Sam Rayburn

93.1% full

1.77' below conservation pool

Striker

100% full

.13' above conservation pool

Sulphur Springs

100% full

.51' above conservation pool

Tawakoni

100% full

1.21' above conservation pool

Toldeo Bend

88.9% full

3.03' below conservation pool

Tyler

100% full

.72' above conservation pool

Wright Patman

100% full

6.01' above conservation pool

