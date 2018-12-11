With the closing of Lake Jacksonville other lakes in the area are 100% full as well.
Here is a list at the lake levels in East Texas:
Athens
100% full
.35' above conservation pool
Bob Sandlin
100% full
.35' above conservation pool
Caddo
100% full
1.01' above conservation pool
Cedar Creek
100% full
.18' above conservation pool
Cherokee
100% full
.96' above conservation pool
Cypress Springs
100% full
.66' above conservation pool
Fork
100% full
.22' above conservation pool
Houston County
100% full
.63' above conservation pool
Jacksonville
100% full
.47' above conservation pool
Lake O' the Pines
100% full
1.09' above conservation pool
Livingston
100% full
.67' above conservation pool
Martin
100% full
.26' above conservation pool
Nacogdoches
100% full
.89' above conservation pool
Palestine
100% full
.93' above conservation pool
Sam Rayburn
93.1% full
1.77' below conservation pool
Striker
100% full
.13' above conservation pool
Sulphur Springs
100% full
.51' above conservation pool
Tawakoni
100% full
1.21' above conservation pool
Toldeo Bend
88.9% full
3.03' below conservation pool
Tyler
100% full
.72' above conservation pool
Wright Patman
100% full
6.01' above conservation pool