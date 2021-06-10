DEVELOPERS: Lake Lomond area in Longview to become park open to the public

Multiple phases are planned to get the park ready for the public, but the plan is in about a year people will be able to start exploring the area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new Longview park is in development near downtown at Lake Lomond.

While still a work in progress, the plan is for the park to have trails, lakefront businesses and even an event venue.

"We're planning on turning the actual lake and the surrounding kind of floodplain area and the forest into a park that will be fully open to the public," said Hudson Johnson, president of the nonprofit Friends of Lake Lomond.

The nonprofit has big plans for the roughly 90 acres surrounding and including the lake.

Multiple phases are planned to get everything ready for the public, but the plan is in about a year people will be able to start exploring the area.

"We're working with the city we're kind of trying to find ways to use the nonprofit status alongside the city to tap into some grants," Johnson said.

The first phase alone will likely cost somewhere between $1-2 million and would be spent on infrastructure like signs, parking and bathrooms.

Since this park is being developed on private property, the city of Longview isn't responsible for the financials with the project.

Still, they're happy to see this group breathe new life into the area.

"We have a tremendous asset here in our community. And we're fortunate we have a community that's interested in it and developers that are interested in having the public see the beauty that is within our community," Scott Caron, Director of Parks and Recreation, said