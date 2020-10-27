Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market

LAKEPORT, Texas — The Lakeport Skinner’s Grocery & Market will soon convert to a Spring Market, with Brookshire Grocery Co. announcing the acquisition Monday afternoon.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve our East Texas neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., in a prepared statement. “We have served East Texas since 1928 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the Lakeport community. Customers will recognize many friendly faces who will be joining our team to serve our customers with quality products at competitive prices along with outstanding customer service.”
After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the store will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of reopening within a few days under the Spring Market banner. Brookshire Grocery Co. operates 28 Spring Market stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
