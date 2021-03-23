x
Lane closure scheduled to start Wednesday on Hawkins Parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A temporary lane closure is set to begin this week at Hawkins Parkway for scheduled roadwork, the city announced Monday.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, the right lane of eastbound Hawkins Parkway will be closed at Good Shepherd Way, the city said in a statement.

The temporary lane closures will continue for several weeks to allow for the widening of Hawkins Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

To read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal click here.

