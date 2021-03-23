Lane closure scheduled to start Wednesday on Hawkins Parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A temporary lane closure is set to begin this week at Hawkins Parkway for scheduled roadwork, the city announced Monday.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, the right lane of eastbound Hawkins Parkway will be closed at Good Shepherd Way, the city said in a statement.
The temporary lane closures will continue for several weeks to allow for the widening of Hawkins Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
