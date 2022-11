All four lanes of HW 80 are closed at this time. Traffic is being redirected onto CR 2230.

TYLER, Texas — According to Wood County Sheffirs Office, an 18-wheeler pulled the powerline on SH 80 near CR 2230 in Mineola, TX.

WCSO has reported no injuries and is unsure when lanes will open up.