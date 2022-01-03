Lanes reduced, partial demolition planned for US 59 bridge over Interstate 20 in Marshall

The project will raise the bridge from around 16 feet to a 19-foot clearance over I-20.

MARSHALL, Texas — Traffic on the U.S. 59 bridge over Interstate 20 in Marshall will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday in preparation for the demolition of northbound lanes and the eventual raising of the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation project will raise the bridge from around 16 feet to a 19-foot clearance over I-20 to comply with state regulations for highways with high rates of freight traffic. Demolition of northbound lanes will begin on the evening of Jan. 9 and last through morning, TxDOT said.

“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built,” Marshall-area engineer Wendy Starkes said. “As that work is being done, U.S. 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time.”