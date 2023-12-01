Laneville ISD proposing switch to 4-day school week

"There will be a public meeting on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium for questions pertaining to the new proposed calendar," LISD said.

LANEVILLE, Texas — Another East Texas school district is proposing changing to a four-day school week.

According to Laneville ISD, if approved, students will attend school Monday-Thursday, with the school start time set for 7:45 a.m. School would then conclude at 4 p.m., which would add an extra 40 minutes to the school days.

LISD says a survey has already been sent to teachers and the choice to switch was unanimous.