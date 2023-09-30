LaPoynor ISD employee accused of tampering with evidence

According to a Facebook post by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Jammie Maze, 44, of Brownsboro, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One employee from LaPoynor ISD has been arrested for allegedly taking evidence from a girls locker room.

On Friday, LaPoynor ISD Police Chief John Daniels required assistance in connection to a cell phone that was recovered as evidence being stolen from the school's property.

Daniels reported the cellphone was inside the girls locker room and he would turn it over to the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to be searched.

After notification, the Crimes Against Children Task Force and another Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigator was sent to help with the investigation.

Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Maze's home and vehicle, according to the Facebook post. The items were collected and will be analyzed for further inspection.