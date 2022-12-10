Fisherman spots large alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn in Deep East Texas

A photo of a massive alligator along the banks of an East Texas lake is getting a lot of attention online.

TYLER, Texas — Over the weekend, fisherman Keith Combs was out catching some bait when he spotted the biggest alligator he's ever seen on the shore of Lake Sam Rayburn.

Combs said he’s been fishing all around the world and nothing compares to what he witnessed on Lake Sam Rayburn.

"It makes you a little nervous to know something that's maybe 12 or 13 foot long is swimming right by your boat under the water and you can't see it," Combs said.

Experts say the best thing to do when you see an alligator is nothing at all.

"When we start running into alligators is when we've had people that have started feeding that alligator and got that alligator used to people," James Barge, game warden said.