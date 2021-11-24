Local retailers anticipate large crowds ahead of Black Friday shopping

TYLER, Texas — As she and her staff took inventory and restocked merchandise Monday, Diane Bunker, owner of the Tyler women's and children's store Spinout, said she's expecting this year's Black Friday shopping to be much bigger than previous years.

"I think it's going to be stronger than it has been in the past (and it) seems like people are trying to buy local and stay local in their buying habits," Bunker said. "I've seen just a huge resurgence and they like to feel (the clothes) and touch it, and of course, the clothing, they like to be able to try it on and that way they're not sending things back."