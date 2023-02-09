x
Crews battling 30-acre fire, 65% containment in Angelina County

First responders are advising people to avoid this area and follow any guidance given by fire or law enforcement until further notice.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A large fire has erupted in a residential area in Angelina County on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Angelina County Sheriff's Office

As of now, 30-acres have burned with 65% containment according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Sean Dugan. 

Angelina County Sheriff's Office reported that the flames were seen off Penn-Bonner Road and have now moved into the woods towards Roper Rd. and the back side of Autumn Lake.

As of 4:13 p.m. officials announced that the fire is being mopped up and all imminent danger to people or property has passed. 

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.

