Crews battling 30-acre fire, 65% containment in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A large fire has erupted in a residential area in Angelina County on Saturday afternoon.
As of now, 30-acres have burned with 65% containment according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Sean Dugan.
Angelina County Sheriff's Office reported that the flames were seen off Penn-Bonner Road and have now moved into the woods towards Roper Rd. and the back side of Autumn Lake.
As of 4:13 p.m. officials announced that the fire is being mopped up and all imminent danger to people or property has passed.
The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.