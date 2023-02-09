Crews battling 30-acre fire, 65% containment in Angelina County

First responders are advising people to avoid this area and follow any guidance given by fire or law enforcement until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A large fire has erupted in a residential area in Angelina County on Saturday afternoon.

As of now, 30-acres have burned with 65% containment according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Sean Dugan.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office reported that the flames were seen off Penn-Bonner Road and have now moved into the woods towards Roper Rd. and the back side of Autumn Lake.

As of 4:13 p.m. officials announced that the fire is being mopped up and all imminent danger to people or property has passed.