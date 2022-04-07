x
Multiple departments respond to large fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: 

According to the Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, no injures were reported. Two cars and a storage container were on fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown but an electric company is on the way to assist the scene.

Multiple local fire departments are responding to a structure and vehicle fire in Smith County.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the blaze broke out in the 225000 block of County Road 3105.

Two structures, including a shed, and three vehicles are reportedly on fire.

