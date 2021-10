CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information becomes available

KILGORE, Texas — Authorities in Kilgore are battling a large industrial fire.

According to Kilgore Police Department, the fire is near Country Road 2106 and Watson Rd.

Anyone living in the area are being asked to evacuate immediately.

CBS19 crews say traffic on Highway 135 is shut down all the way from the traffic circle to County Road 1121 to the south of.