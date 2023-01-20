No injuries reported after large structure fire at old steel plant in Marshall

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the MFD or Crime Stoppers.

MARSHALL, Texas — No injuries were reported following a large Thursday night structure fire in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Fire Department, around 9 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets.

When officials arrived on scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel Casting Co. plant.

"A large building was engulfed and as firefighters arrived an immediate defensive attack was ordered," the MFD said. "Additionally, off-duty firefighters were called to assist in extinguishing the fire. These men battled this blaze for several hours due to the dangers associated with this abandoned structure. The building was compartmentalized into various sections and filled with old casts and materials from when it was in operation years ago."

Firefighters were able to control the fire after about four hours and stayed through the morning to monitor hot spots.

"This building was an unoccupied, unused facility with no power source to it," the MFD said.