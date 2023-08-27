100 acre wildfire shuts down Hwy 84 in Shelby County; prompts evacuations

County roads 4475 and 4505 are currently being evacuated to avoid the flames.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire has shut down Highway 84 in Shelby County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Hwy 84 between Tenaha to 699 is shut down at this time.

County roads 4475 and 4505 are currently being evacuated to avoid the flames.

Approximately 100 acres have burned so far.

Evacuees are being prompted to use Tenaha First Baptist if they need supplies or additional resources.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area so first responders are able to do their job.