QUITMAN, Texas — Deb Luttrell has owned Stitchin' Heaven for 23 years. The store originally opened in Quitman then it moved to Mineola and after several years the store re-opened in its hometown Oct. 21.

"This is the largest quilt shop in Texas," said Deb. "We have total right now of 17,500 square feet."

Clay Luttrell, the co-owner and Deb's son, says while the support from the community has been great, this holiday season has been slow for the store.

Stitchin' Heaven will be having its first Christmas Open House Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Deb says there's going to be lots of deals to find the quilter in your life the perfect gift or even a stocking stuffer.

"You know, we all have stories about the quilt that was given to me by my aunt, my grandmother, my mother, a friend, and what it meant at the time that those gifts are given," she said. "A quilt is just so much more special than just something that you go down and buy off the shelf."

The holidays aren't the only thing the store is getting ready for.

"This building right here is phase one and we will start phase two hopefully within the next couple of months," Clay said. "We're finishing up our plans. It's an 8,000 square foot retreat center."

That's not all though, he says there will also be 10 cottages built beside the retreat center for a quilter's getaway and then in a few years, a distribution center will be built beside the storefront.

"The overall goal is just to be able to provide a place for quilters and have them have a good community of people and to be able to provide that exceptional sewing experience," Clay explained.

Stitchin' Heaven also offers beginner's classes and is working on a New Year's Day event.

"We teach people this hobby and we really get them hooked," Deb said.

The store also works with Royal Caribbean Cruises and does 15 quilting cruises a year.

"We bring about usually around 100 people on the cruise ship and we set up sewing machines on the cruise, and they take quilting classes while they're at sea," Clay said.

To learn more about Stitchin' Heaven, click here.